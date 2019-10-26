KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE Talks Using Social Media - "I Think We, As Humans, Are Not Responsible Enough" (Video)

Kobra Paige, lead singer of Kobra And The Lotus, is featured in a new interview with South Texas Sound Project, counducted on October 24th in Corpus Christi, TX. She offers insight into the process of writing and recording their latest album, Evolution, and opens up about the struggles facing many talented young bands who are out on the road today, like social media bias and the ridiculous hurdles they are faced with just to make fans aware of a great show coming to town. Check out the interview below.

Kobra And The Lotus released their new album, Evolution, on September 29th via Napalm Records. Check out a lyric video for the song "Thundersmith" below.

Frontwoman Kobra Paige comments on "Thundersmith": “We've laid the sauce on HARD!!! The guitar licks are groovy as ever and the beat is anthemic. I wrote my vocals about my journey in the music industry as one woman singlehandedly pushing a band. This is my way of saying I haven't given up yet. I am what I am. I keep getting up and trying no matter what happens. I'm proud of who I am, I'm going to keep being who I am, and we all should be. If you feel me, hop on my train. Like Chris Cornell said, 'To be yourself is all that you can do'. Let's live empowered, be fucking brilliant, like we we're supposed to so we can be/do better for ourselves and everyone around us.”

The album sees the band imbued with a new fire that comes through by way of undeniable hooks, soaring guitar riffs, marching drum beats, and the soulful, bombastic vocal delivery of lead singer Kobra Paige. No longer bound by old formulas and expectations from the past, Evolution comes through with a sound that is expansive and, at times, borders on outright swagger. Each song feels like an Active Rock hit in the making, while still having the grit and feverish intensity that longtime fans have come to admire from Kobra And The Lotus.

Limited edition autographed copies of Evolution are now available via Newbury Comincs at here.

Evolution boasts the band's most cohesive and confident material to date. For the new record, Kobra And The Lotus enlisted the services of producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Linkin Park, Slash, Sevendust).

"The new body of work sets the tone for the music going forward. Sonically, it’s still heavy. It highlights the showmanship and maintains the edge. At the same time, it’s approachable. It pays tribute to our influences, but it takes the next step. So, it’s a reintroduction to us and a rebirth. A firm goal was to build a strong identity and update everything. We just want to be Kobra And The Lotus; that’s what we’re doing."

Tracklisting:

"Evolution"

"Burn!"

"We Come Undone"

"Wounds"

"Thundersmith"

"Circus"

"Wash Away"

"Liar"

"Get The F*ck Out Of Here"

"In The End"

"Tokyo" (Japan Version Only)

“Get The F*ck Out Of Here” lyric video:

"Burn!" video: