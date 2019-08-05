KONKHRA Release "Babylon", First Single From New Album Alpha And The Omega

After a ten year absence, Denmark's Konkhra returns with a brand new album, Alpha And The Omega, due on October 18th via Hammerheart Records. The first single, a song called "Babylon", can be heard now:

There has always been a hidden hand that moves between the known and the unknown. The pertinent minds have felt this for ages: The question of what lies between the veils of existence. From monks choir atop mountains of solitude to the modern man's desire to move against the stream. What lies beyond power, life, spirit and the profane world? Whose hands wove the dna of all life?

Konkhra’s lyrical themes to their new album: Alpha And The Omega. The music speaks for itself. Extreme but balanced within the boundaries of their patented groove and grinding metal roots. Death from the perspective of the living. Power from the vantage point of the poor. Love in the hearts of the lonely and lost. And hope, when all hope is gone forever.

The artwork, pictured below, is done by Michal “Xaay” Loranc (Pestilence, Nile).

Konkhra's current lineup consists of:

Anders Lundemark - vocals / guitar

Hakim - guitar

Martin Kristensen - bass / backing vocals

Johnny Nielsen - drums

(Photo by Jan Grarup)