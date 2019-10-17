KONKHRA Unleash "Floodgates" Lyric Video

After a ten year absence, Denmark's Konkhra returns with a brand new album, Alpha And The Omega, due on October 18th via Hammerheart Records. Just released is the lyric video for "Floodgates":

The cover art, pictured below, was done by Michal “Xaay” Loranc (Pestilence, Nile).

Tracklisting:

"Alpha And The Omega"

"Thoth"

"Divine Wind"

"Babylon"

"Bow To Moloch"

"Blood Reign"

"Floodgates"

"Sandblasted"

"Misled"

"By Instinct Be Driven"

"Darkest Millenium"

"I Am Ra"

"Babylon":

"Thoth":

