KONVENT's Puritan Masochism Unboxed; Video

Copenhagen's rising death doom outfit, Konvent, is set to release their debut album, Puritan Masochism, on January 24 via Napalm Records. A new unboxing video can be seen below:

The Danish collective, founded in 2015, stoically trudges through the blackest mires - following in the footsteps of Mythic, Paradise Lost, Skepticism and Winter, who all unleashed the bleakest horror on mankind in the early 90s. Rikke Emilie List's guttural vocals and tenacious riffing combined with menacingly heavy production make the debut by these four Danish women a massive, extreme metal highlight of early 2020 - and it wouldn't come as a surprise if their upcoming album, Puritan Masochism, conjures up a deserved revival for the whole death doom genre.

Coming January 24 via LP, CD and digital formats through Napalm Records, the album can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Puritan Masochism"

"The Eye"

"Trust"

"World Of Gone"

"Bridge"

"Waste" (ft. Tue Krebs Roikjer)

"Idle Hands"

"Ropes Pt. I"

"Ropes Pt. II"

"Ropes Pt. II" video:

"Trust" lyric video:

"Puritan Masochism" video:

Konvent is:

Rikke Emilie List - Vocals

Sara Helena Nørregaard - Guitar

Heidi Withington Brink - Bass

Julie Simonsen - Drums