KONVENT Sign With Napalm Records

Slowly but insistently, resounding bass riffs and a brutal death vocal will pierce through your body, as Kovent make you feel their love of heavy and simple old school doom.

Last year Kovent released a demo, which quickly became the beginning of a warm welcome into the Danish underground scene, and since then they have played all over Denmark with great reviews. Now Kovent has signed with Napalm Records worldwide.

The band on the signing: "We are extremely proud to be teaming up with Napalm Records on our coming releases, that we a currently working on. This collaboration will give us the help and support we need to take our music further and we can't wait to show you all of it next year, when we release our debut album through Napalm Records."

At the moment the band is focusing on making new material to release. Be on the lookout for a brand new studio album in 2019. Kovent also has joined the Napalm Events' artist roster. For all bookings please reach out to thorsten.harm@napalm-events.com.

Kovent are:

Heidi Withington Brink - Bass

Julie Simonsen - Drums

Rikke Emilie List - Vocals

Sara Helena Nørregaard - Guitar