KORE ROZZIK Joins Guitarist NITA STRAUSS For Live Performance Of ALICE COOPER Classic “I’m Eighteen”

As Nita Strauss wrapped up her first ever solo tour in Dallas, she had touring mate Kore Rozzik join her onstage for an electrifying version of the Alice Cooper Classic “I'm Eighteen.”

Says Kore, “This tour has been amazing on so many levels. Nita and her crew have been so supportive of us and I'm glad to call them all friends now. Alice Cooper being one of my biggest influences... tonight is definitely something to check off the bucket list!”

Nita continues on the road this summer with Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless In White supporting respectively. Kore returns to NYC to start production on new music videos in support of the bands 2018 release “Vengeance Overdrive” (Cleopatra Records).

Kore's next road appearances include the Blueridge Rock Festival and a supporting slot with Lizzy Borden on Halloween at the famous Whisky A GoGo in Hollywood, CA. More fall dates to be announced shortly.

The debut record Vengeance Overdrive is a concept record dressed in a fantasy/horror setting that showcases Kore as “The Bastard Child of NYC”. A notorious underdog artist who becomes blacklisted from the NYC music scene only to return mysteriously to silence the doubters and take his place at the top of the music food chain. Inspired by John Carpenter, Alice Cooper and Disturbed, this eclectic record comes at the perfect time with the recent resurgence of theatrical rock/metal hitting the states (Ghost, Avatar, In This Moment). For fans of hard rock/metal and horror movies!

Vengeance was produced by the talented production team Westfall studios in NYC. Rozzik has previously worked with the likes of Virus (Dope), Paul Bento (Carnivore) and has made on stage appearances with Bobaflex and Steel Panther.