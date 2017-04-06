KORE ROZZIK Releases "Bitter Rat" Lyric Video

Queens, New York shock rocker Kore Rozzik is back with a brand new lyric video for the single "Bitter Rat", which can be seen below. The group just returned from a successful campaign and tour to Austin,Texas. Performing at the highly famed SXSW showcasing two days with the likes of Otep and many more. Upcoming will see the group release a new EP. They will continue touring, including a stop this May at Rocklahoma Music Festival in Oaklahoma, performing alongside Stone Sour and Soundgarden, to name a few.

Kore Rozzik is New York City driven by the charisma and attitude of its namesake front man. Playing the NY metro area for the last several years, the band has managed to successfully make their mark as one of the definitive acts in NYC.

"Our shows can be explained as "organized chaos. You never know what is going to happen when we get on that stage," says the frontman Kore himself. Kore Rozzik's next show is April 28th at Stanhope House in Stanhope, New Jersey. Visit the band's official Facebook page for further details.