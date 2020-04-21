KORE ROZZIK Releases “Guilty As Charged” Video

Kore Rozzik, “The Bastard Child of NYC” is known for over-the-top theatrical videos and the next one “Guilty As Charged” certainly keeps up Rozzik’s rockstar reputation, albeit it is more simplistic and gives the viewer more time to focus on the melodies in the song and the range in his voice.

Kore Rozzik comments:

"We are very happy to release this final video in support of Vengeance Overdrive. It wraps up the whole story and we really wanted to bring our fans something to enjoy during quarantine from this unfortunate Covid pandemic. To our fans in NYC and worldwide - stay safe."

Touring with Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) last year, the leather-clad Kore Rozzik blew up stages across North America with immense stage presence and well woven, catchy songs.

“Guilty As Charged” comes from the 2018 debut album Vengeance Overdrive (Cleopatra Records), a concept record with a narrative following a character that Kore Rozzik personifies with his alter ego “The Bastard Child of NYC”. A story of an outcast who returns to claim their throne, but dredged in a fantastical horror setting, the resurgence of theatrical metal has begun.

For fans of Alice Cooper, Avatar and Disturbed; Kore Rozzik is perfect for those who enjoy gritty clean vocals, well-placed guitar solos, and catchy choruses.

Vengeance Overdrive is available from Cleopatra Records here.