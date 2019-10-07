KORE ROZZIK Releases Off The Wall Music Video, Announces National Halloween Tour

Kore Rozzik - the self proclaimed "Bastard Child Of NYC" - has just released a new video for the song "Can't Stop Won't Stop". The song is off their debut record Vengeance Overdrive (Cleopatra Records), released last summer.

Most of the band's previous videos were dark and theatrical. However, this one seems to be more comedic and random. "I think a lot of artists can take themselves too seriously and we just wanted to give no fucks on this one," says the frontman. "Sometimes you got to just let go and be yourself - even if it’s a little bozo."

Kore has struggled with anxiety himself and wants his fans to know that they are not alone and to stay positive and strong, using his music to send the message. The video was filmed in Queens, New York inside Alley Pond Park and Arlene Grocery in NYC.

Riding high off their last successful tour with Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) - Kore Rozzik is gearing up for their next National Headlining Tour entitled, The Vengeance Across America Halloween Tour, which includes a stop at the world famous Whisky A Go-Go, supporting Lizzy Borden on Halloween.

Kore Rozzik - Vengeance Across America Halloween Tour dates:

October

21 - Cleveland, OH - Maple Grove Tavern

22 - Toledo, OH - Longhorn Saloon

23 - Hamtramck, MI - The New Dodge Lounge

24 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern

25 - Lincoln, NE - Gray's Keg Saloon

26 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Whysound

31- West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

November

1 - Henderson, NV - Rusty Putter Lounge

3 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

5 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

6 - Haltom City, TX - The Haltom Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse

22 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

For further details, visit Kore Rozzik on Facebook.