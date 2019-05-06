KORE ROZZIK To Tour With ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS

Commonly known as “The Bastard Child Of NYC”, Kore Rozzik represents the new rock star for today's generation. After playing and organizing many productions in the Big Apple, the band began touring and making festival appearances in 2016. Recently touring with OTEP nationally in support of their debut record Vengeance Overdrive (Cleopatra Records). The band is slated to release a handful of new music videos and radio singles in 2019. Pushing an anti-establishment / by any means necessary theme, it hits a nerve with fans and music lovers alike who have aspired to pursue their dreams despite the politics of the world.

Much to the excitement of the band and their fans, Kore will be opening for Alice Cooper guitar legend Nita Strauss on her upcoming US tour (dates below).

Says Kore, “We're beyond stoked to be supporting Nita Strauss on this run. To tour with one of the biggest and most recognizable faces of modern rock music who has not only worked with WWE but plays with our idol Alice Cooper! This is a great honor. Time to bring the madness to the masses!”

The Debut Record Vengeance Overdrive is a concept record dressed in a fantasy/horror setting that showcases Kore as “The Bastard Child of NYC”. A notorious underdog artist who becomes blacklisted from the NYC music scene only to return mysteriously to silence the doubters and take his place at the top of the music food chain. Inspired by John Carpenter, Alice Cooper and Disturbed, this eclectic record comes at the perfect time with the recent resurgence of theatrical rock/metal hitting the states (Ghost, Avatar, In This Moment). For fans of hard rock/metal and horror movies!

Vengeance Overdrive was produced by the talented production team Westfall studios in NYC. Rozzik has previously worked with the likes of Virus (Dope), Paul Bento (Carnivore) and has made on stage appearances with Bobaflex and Steel Panther.

Tour dates with Nita Strauss:

May

18 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head On Stage

19 - New York, NY - Iridium

21 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

24 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

25 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Club @ The Clyde

26 - Evanston, IL - Evanston Rocks

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache @ The Intersection

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

2 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

4 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck

5 - Stafford, CT - Palace Theater

7 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

9 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

14 - Memphis, TN - Rockhouse Live

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

17 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

21 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio