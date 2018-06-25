KORE ROZZIK - Vengeance Overdrive Artwork, Tracklisting, Release Date Revealed

Cleopatra Records has signed notorious New York metal anti-hero Kore Rozzik, and they are out for blood with their debut album!

Led by the bastard child of NYC (and band namesake) Kore Rozzik, the band has gained a reputation as a can’t-miss live act and have supported such well-known bands as: John 5, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Buckcherry, L.A. Guns, Steven Tyler, and more.

Tracklisting:

"Come Take A Ride"

"Vengeance Overdrive"

"Found You Online"

"Mistress"

"Unidentified Caller"

"Bitter Rat"

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop"

"Now You'll Pay"

"Spellbound"

"Backstage At Gramercy"

"Dirty Little Secret"

"Guilty As Charged"

Vengeance Overdrive is a full-length concept record depicting Kore as “The Bastard Child of NYC” - a notorious underdog artist who becomes blacklisted from the NYC music scene only to return mysteriously to silence the doubters and take his place at the top of the music food chain.

Inspired by John Carpenter, Alice Cooper and Disturbed - this eclectic record comes at the perfect time with the recent resurgence of theatrical rock / metal hitting The States (namely Ghost and Avatar).

This release comes not a moment too soon, as the band gears up for a supporting slot on a tour with Otep in mid-July, as well solo headlining dates. The album is now available for pre-order through all major online retailers; release date is July 20th. For further details, visit Kore Rozzik on Facebook.