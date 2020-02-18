KORN And FAITH NO MORE Announce Co-Headline North American Summer Tour; Special Guests SCARS ON BROADWAY, HELMET, SPOTLIGHTS, And ‘68 To Support On Select Dates
Korn and Faith No More have announced their epic co-headline North American tour. The tour will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night. The tour will also feature special guests Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, and ’68 on select dates [full itinerary below].
Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 26-city outing will kick off August 7 in Denver, CO and make stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto and more, before wrapping up with a performance at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, Tuesday, February 18, at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, head here.
Tour dates:
August
7 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
13 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
27 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
29 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
September
1 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
5 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
6 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
15 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/7 - 8/27 with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights
8/29 - 9/17 with Helmet & ‘68