KORN And FAITH NO MORE Announce Co-Headline North American Summer Tour; Special Guests SCARS ON BROADWAY, HELMET, SPOTLIGHTS, And ‘68 To Support On Select Dates

Korn and Faith No More have announced their epic co-headline North American tour. The tour will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night. The tour will also feature special guests Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, and ’68 on select dates [full itinerary below].

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 26-city outing will kick off August 7 in Denver, CO and make stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto and more, before wrapping up with a performance at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, Tuesday, February 18, at 12 PM, local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, head here.

Tour dates:

August

7 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

27 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

29 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September

1 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

5 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

6 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

15 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/7 - 8/27 with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

8/29 - 9/17 with Helmet & ‘68