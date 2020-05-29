KORN And FAITH NO MORE Officially Cancel North American Summer Tour

Korn and Faith No More have announced the cancellation of their epic co-headline North American tour.

A message states: "The Korn & Faith No More Summer Tour will unfortunately no longer be taking place. It is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, crew, and fellow artists. Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options, including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation Concerts venues + they will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

