KORN Debut Official Live Video For "You'll Never Find Me"

Korn have released an official live video for "You'll Never Find Me", featured on the band's new album, The Nothing, out now via Elektra Records / Roadrunner Records. Watch below:

The Nothing can be ordered here, with exclusive bundles available at kornofficial.com.

Tracklisting:

"The End Begins"

"Cold"

"You’ll Never Find Me"

"The Darkness Is Revealing"

"Idiosyncrasy"

"The Seduction Of Indulgence"

"Finally Free"

"Can You Hear Me"

"The Ringmaster"

"Gravity Of Discomfort"

"H@rd3r"

"This Loss"

"Surrender To Failure"

“Can You Hear Me” visualizer:

"Cold" visualizer:

"You’ll Never Find Me" video: