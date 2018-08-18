KORN Frontman's Wife DEVEN DAVIS Passes At 39

TMZ is reporting that Korn frontman Jonathan Davis' estranged wife, Deven Davis, died on August 17th. She was 39 years old. A representative for the Davis family has issued the following statement:

"The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis. We ask that you respect their privacy - and the privacy of those close to the family - and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time."

Jonathan and Deven married in 2004 and had two kids together, Pirate and Zeppelin. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

TMZ has further reported that Jonathan filed for divorce in October 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. A domestic violence restraining order was filed by Jonathan on August 17th, effectively blocking any child custody or visitation by Deven. In his court declaration, he alleged Deven had been struggling with drug addiction (prescription and illegal narcotics) for more than 20 years, and as a result she was neglecting their children and causing them emotional harm. Deven had reportedly been to rehab six times and "is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco."

Jonathan claims when Deven binged on drugs she would "routinely bring home unsavory characters, including strangers. Some of these people are random fans of my music who she allows to come into the house, go into the master bedroom closet and try on my clothes."

According to doctors, Deven had been in a sober home but went AWOL last Friday and hadn't been seen for a week.