KORN Presents Birthday Cake To VINNIE PAUL On Stage In Switzerland; Fan-Filmed Video

On March 11th, former Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul turned 53 years old. That night, his current band Hellyeah opened for Korn in Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung Hall.

Just prior to kicking into the song "Startariot", from their current album Undeniable, Hellyeah was greeted on stage by Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, and drummer Ray Luzier; the trio surprised Vinnie Paul with a birthday cake. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Catch Hellyeah live in concert:

March

15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal

17 - BarclayCard Centre - Madrid, Spain

18 - St Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Zenith - Paris, France

21 - Lotto - Antwerp, Belgium

22 - 13 - Tilburg, Netherlands

24 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Meh - Dusseldorf, Germany

27 - Sportshalle - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany

30 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic

31 - Towar - Warsaw, Poland

April

2 - Zenith - München, Germany

3 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

4 - Aegon Arena NTC - Bratislava, Slovakia

6 - Le Splendid - Lille, France

7 - Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

8 - The Garage - Glasgow, United Kingdom

10 - Leeds University Stylus - Leeds, United Kingdom

11 - Waterfront - Norwich, United Kingdom

13 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

14 - Thekla - Bristol, United Kingdom

15 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

June

3 - Scars And Stripes Festival - Las Vegas, NV

July

14 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

15 - Rock Fest Amhpitheater - Cadott, WI

16 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL

23 - Rise Above Fest - Bangor, ME



