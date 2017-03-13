KORN Presents Birthday Cake To VINNIE PAUL On Stage In Switzerland; Fan-Filmed Video
March 13, 2017, 2 hours ago
On March 11th, former Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul turned 53 years old. That night, his current band Hellyeah opened for Korn in Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung Hall.
Just prior to kicking into the song "Startariot", from their current album Undeniable, Hellyeah was greeted on stage by Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, and drummer Ray Luzier; the trio surprised Vinnie Paul with a birthday cake. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.
Catch Hellyeah live in concert:
March
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
17 - BarclayCard Centre - Madrid, Spain
18 - St Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain
20 - Zenith - Paris, France
21 - Lotto - Antwerp, Belgium
22 - 13 - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
25 - Meh - Dusseldorf, Germany
27 - Sportshalle - Hamburg, Germany
28 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany
30 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic
31 - Towar - Warsaw, Poland
April
2 - Zenith - München, Germany
3 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
4 - Aegon Arena NTC - Bratislava, Slovakia
6 - Le Splendid - Lille, France
7 - Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
8 - The Garage - Glasgow, United Kingdom
10 - Leeds University Stylus - Leeds, United Kingdom
11 - Waterfront - Norwich, United Kingdom
13 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
14 - Thekla - Bristol, United Kingdom
15 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
June
3 - Scars And Stripes Festival - Las Vegas, NV
July
14 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI
15 - Rock Fest Amhpitheater - Cadott, WI
16 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL
23 - Rise Above Fest - Bangor, ME