KORN Presents Birthday Cake To VINNIE PAUL On Stage In Switzerland; Fan-Filmed Video

March 13, 2017, 2 hours ago

news vinnie paul hellyeah heavy metal korn

On March 11th, former Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul turned 53 years old. That night, his current band Hellyeah opened for Korn in Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung Hall.

Just prior to kicking into the song "Startariot", from their current album Undeniable, Hellyeah was greeted on stage by Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, and drummer Ray Luzier; the trio surprised Vinnie Paul with a birthday cake. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Catch Hellyeah live in concert:

March 
15 - Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal  
17 - BarclayCard Centre - Madrid, Spain   
18 - St Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain   
20 - Zenith - Paris, France   
21 - Lotto - Antwerp, Belgium   
22 - 13 - Tilburg, Netherlands   
24 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany   
25 - Meh - Dusseldorf, Germany   
27 - Sportshalle - Hamburg, Germany   
28 - Velodrom - Berlin, Germany   
30 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic  
31 - Towar - Warsaw, Poland   

April
2 - Zenith - München, Germany   
3 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria  
4 - Aegon Arena NTC - Bratislava, Slovakia   
6 - Le Splendid - Lille, France   
7 - Club Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom   
8 - The Garage - Glasgow, United Kingdom   
10 - Leeds University Stylus - Leeds, United Kingdom   
11 - Waterfront - Norwich, United Kingdom   
13 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom  
14 - Thekla - Bristol, United Kingdom   
15 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom  

June
3 - Scars And Stripes Festival - Las Vegas, NV     

July
14 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI     
15 - Rock Fest Amhpitheater - Cadott, WI    
16 - Chicago Open Air Festival - Bridgeview, IL    
23 - Rise Above Fest - Bangor, ME 

 

 


 

