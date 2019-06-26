KORN To Release The Nothing Album In September; Visualizer For New Song "You'll Never Find Me" Streaming

Korn has announced details for their new album, The Nothing, which will be released September 13 via Roadrunner Records / Elektra. The album’s first single, “You’ll Never Find Me”, is available at all DSPs now. A visualizer for the song is available for streaming below.

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis elaborated on the forthcoming LP: “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to... The Nothing.”

Korn’s The Nothing is available for pre-order today with exclusive bundles available at kornofficial.com.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Nick Raskulinecz, The Nothing follows the band’s 2016 LP, The Serenity Of Suffering, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, #1 on both the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, #3 on the Current Albums chart, and includes the Grammy Award-nominated single, “Rotting In Vain”.

This summer, Korn will embark on a North American co-headline tour with Alice In Chains set to kick off July 18th in Del Valle, TX at Austin360 Amphitheatre. The tour will see Underoath joining as special guests on all dates - with Ho99o9 and Fever 333 opening on select dates - and includes stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping September 4 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Dates below.

Tracklisting:

"The End Begins"

"Cold"

"You’ll Never Find Me"

"The Darkness Is Revealing"

"Idiosyncrasy"

"The Seduction Of Indulgence"

"Finally Free"

"Can You Hear Me"

"The Ringmaster"

"Gravity Of Discomfort"

"H@rd3r"

"This Loss"

"Surrender To Failure"

"You’ll Never Find Me" visualizer:

Korn/Alice In Chains 2019 tour dates:

July

18 - Del Valle, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre*

20 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

23 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

28 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

August

2 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

3 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion^

6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

7 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^

10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre*

11 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

17 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion+

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center+

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

25 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center+

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre+

30 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion+

September

2 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre+

October

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival#

* with HO99O9

+ with Fever 333

^ support TBA

# festival date