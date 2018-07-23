KORPIKLAANI Announce North American Tour With ARKONA; Second Video Trailer Posted For Upcoming Kulkija Album
July 23, 2018, 11 minutes ago
Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani will release their new studio album Kulkija ("Wanderer") on September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and find a second video trailer for the upcoming release below.
The band's last run in North America was over three years ago. Now the wait is over and the band will finally return to the states for a 25-show tour in October and November. Russian pagan/folk metallers Arkona will be joining them as direct support act. All dates can be found below.
October
31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
November
1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
2 - Québec, QC - Impérial Bell
3 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre
5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
7 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
9 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
17 - San Diego, CA - Aztec Theatre
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Threater DTLA
19 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
24 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House
25 - Philadelphia, PA- Theatre of Living Arts
26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.
Tracklisting:
"Neito"
"Korpikuusen kyynel"
"Aallon alla"
"Harmaja"
"Kotikonnut"
"Korppikalliota"
"Kallon malja"
"Sillanrakentaja"
"Henkselipoika"
"Pellervoinen"
"Riemu"
"Kuin korpi nukkuva"
"Juomamaa"
"Harmaja" video:
"Kotikonnut" lyric video:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Kulkija Release Tour:
September
7 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora (Release Show)
8 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub (Release Show)
9 - Voronezh, Russia - Aura
11 - Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Arena
12 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall
13 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda
14 - Ufa, Russia - Ogni Ufy
15 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele-Club
16 - Chelyabinsk, Russia - Galaktika
18 - Omsk, Russia - Angar
19 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
21 - Irkutsk, Russia - Dikaya Loshad
22 - Vladivostok, Russia - San-Remo
More Korpiklaani dates:
July
28 - Székesfehérvár, Hungary - Fezen Festival
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze