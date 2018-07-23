KORPIKLAANI Announce North American Tour With ARKONA; Second Video Trailer Posted For Upcoming Kulkija Album

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani will release their new studio album Kulkija ("Wanderer") on September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and find a second video trailer for the upcoming release below.

The band's last run in North America was over three years ago. Now the wait is over and the band will finally return to the states for a 25-show tour in October and November. Russian pagan/folk metallers Arkona will be joining them as direct support act. All dates can be found below.

October

31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

November

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

2 - Québec, QC - Impérial Bell

3 - Montréal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

7 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

17 - San Diego, CA - Aztec Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Threater DTLA

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

24 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House

25 - Philadelphia, PA- Theatre of Living Arts

26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.

Tracklisting:

"Neito"

"Korpikuusen kyynel"

"Aallon alla"

"Harmaja"

"Kotikonnut"

"Korppikalliota"

"Kallon malja"

"Sillanrakentaja"

"Henkselipoika"

"Pellervoinen"

"Riemu"

"Kuin korpi nukkuva"

"Juomamaa"

"Harmaja" video:

"Kotikonnut" lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Kulkija Release Tour:

September

7 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora (Release Show)

8 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub (Release Show)

9 - Voronezh, Russia - Aura

11 - Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Arena

12 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall

13 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda

14 - Ufa, Russia - Ogni Ufy

15 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele-Club

16 - Chelyabinsk, Russia - Galaktika

18 - Omsk, Russia - Angar

19 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

21 - Irkutsk, Russia - Dikaya Loshad

22 - Vladivostok, Russia - San-Remo

More Korpiklaani dates:

July

28 - Székesfehérvár, Hungary - Fezen Festival

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze