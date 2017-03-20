KORPIKLAANI Frontman Jonne Järvelä’s JONNE To Release Kallohonka Album In April; “Vieras” Track Streaming

Jonne Järvelä, the driving force of the internationally successful folk metal band Korpiklaani, will release his second folk music album, entitled Kallohonka, on April 28th via Playground Music Scandinavia.

The band that carries his name, Jonne, consists of ten well known musicians from the world of rock, metal and folk music. The first single from the album is called ”Vieras” and can now be heard via all music services world wide.

Jonne Järvelä released his debut solo album Jonne in 2014. The stripped and rawer interpretation of shamanistic folk music attracted great attention and gained a lot of supporters all around the world. Although it started out as a solo project, Jonne has now become a fully active live band with 10 musicians from the Finnish rock, metal and folk scene. The band consists of Jonne Järvelä, Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Jan Rechberger (Amorphis), Natalie Koskinen (Shape of Despair), Eero Haula (Oceanwake), Jussi Rautio (Battlelore/Lovijatar), Yovan Nagwetch (Wabanag), Pinja Lintonen, Matti Karjalainen and Toni Perttula. Also Ante Aikio, a well known Saami artist, features on several tracks on the album.

The new album Kallohonka is based on eternal tunes and stories about the returning to foregone-roots. To set the right feel, musicians used a variety of folk music instruments, such as mandolin, kantele, fiddle, accordion and flute, yet they didn't forget about some classic live-band instruments - both acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards and percussion.

The first single of the album is called ”Vieras” and it's the first song in which Jonne Järvelä has used a musical instrument from the Baltic psaltery family - Finnish kantele.

Another song worth mentioning is ”Pimeä on oksan taitto” which will be featured in the Finnish fantasy/horror movie Backwood Madness (October 2017). ”Pimeä on oksan taitto” is a mysterious journey in the troll-occupied fantasy world. Ville Sorvali, bassist and vocalist of of the Finnish pagan metal band Moonsorrow, appears on the track as a guest vocalist. Both the movie and the music video for the song are directed by Ari Savonen.

Kallohonka album is filled with spiritually dazzling music, and the big spotlight is on folk music instruments. The songs focus on more traditional values and brings you back to your native roots.

Kallohonka tracklisting:

“Vieras”

“Tanssi”

“Ajan taakse”

“En olé”

“Pimeä on oksan taitto”

“Kallohongassa kotini”

“Hulivili”

“Hauki”

“Yön syli”

“Suojärvi”

“Rajat ruumiini”

“Nu'tenmaqnituk”