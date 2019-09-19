KORPIKLAANI Launch Lyric Video For "Land Of Thousand Drinks"; North American Tour Kicks Off Tonight

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Land Of A Thousand Drinks", to celebrate the start of their US tour, which kicks off today in Tampa, Florida. The track will be available digitally next week, on September 27, but you can already watch the new clip below.

The band comments: "There is a little story about 'Land Of A Thousand Drinks', which began at the end of the Kulkija recording sessions. We had always planned for 'Juomamaa' to have English lyrics, however just decided to keep the original and have the whole album in Finnish. After many travels & tours, we met our friends from The 69 Eyes this year at Metalfest CZ. A thousand drinks later, shared beds and many good ideas, Jyrki and Jonne came up with a 'Land Of A Thousand Drinks'. This is a song about being with good friends and traveling around the world. Hellraisers & Drinkers Cult."

Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Peero Lakanen)