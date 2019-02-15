KORPIKLAANI Launch Official Lyric Video For "Øl Øl" Featuring TROLLFEST

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani have released an official lyric video for "Øl Øl", featuring Trollfest. A message from the band follows:

"Beer, sax & violins! What more do we need to say? We hope you enjoy this as much as we did with our friends we love to drink and tour with!"

Says Trollfest: "We got super excited when one of our all time favourite bands asked us to do a Trollfest version of this classic tune! Today we got to show the world the result. Grab a beer and enjoy 'Øl Øl'. Much love from TROLLKLANI / KORPIFEST."

Korpiklaani continues: "Next week, we will embark on our highly anticipated European run with Turisas and Trollfest. What better way to celebrate this tour than by revealing a brand new song? There's none, that's why we are happy to present a lyric video for 'Øl Øl', which features our longtime drinking mates Trollfest."

The track is taken from the Kulkija (Tour Edition), which is out now.

