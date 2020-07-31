KORPIKLAANI Launch Spruce Flavored Craft Vodka; Livestream Event Confirmed (Video Trailer)

With over 100 million streams and views of "Vodka" racked up, making this arguably the most popular song about vodka, it comes as no surprise that Korpiklaani is launching their own unique Finnish spruce flavored craft Vodka. They'll be collaborating with one of Finland’s largest independent breweries and distilleries, Pyynikin who also produced the Korpiklaani Lager.

Korpiklaani Vodka is a premium grain-based vodka from the land of a thousand lakes. Distilled, handpicked spruce, together with the purest water in the world, form a product with a unique forest aroma and perfect smoothness. No other word would describe it better: refreshing.

Samuli Peltonummi, the head distiller of Pyynikin Distilling Company is excited and proud of being able to distill Korpiklaani Vodka into an actual vodka. In his opinion, spruce gives a powerful and authentic Finnish flavor that fits well with Korpiklaani's music and spirit.

To celebrate, Korpiklaani will fulfill everyone’s dream of having a “piss up in a brewery” and will perform live from inside the brewery on Saturday, August, 29 at 8 PM, CEST.

Bringing along with them a full production, stage, lights, and LED screens all built in front of the Beer tanks, this will be the event of the year. The livestream will stay available on the website for an unlimited time, so you can even watch a year later!

Today, the band releases a trailer for the live stream spicing up the waiting time until late August:

Tickets can be bought from their new website, korpiklaani.live where you can also get exclusive merch and also pre-order the Vodka.

The new website is designed for the new world we live in and will host more live streaming events and other live content in the future.

(Photo - Jani Mahkonen)