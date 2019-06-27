KORPIKLAANI Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Watch the band perform the songs "Hekselipoika", "A Man With A Plan", and "Vodka", below:

Eluveitie recently announced their return to North America for a month-long co-headline tour with Korpiklaani.

Tour Dates:

September

19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

26 - Mesa, TX - Club Red

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

28 - Oakland, CA - Metro

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

October

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

14 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre