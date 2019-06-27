KORPIKLAANI Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video
June 27, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Watch the band perform the songs "Hekselipoika", "A Man With A Plan", and "Vodka", below:
Eluveitie recently announced their return to North America for a month-long co-headline tour with Korpiklaani.
Tour Dates:
September
19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
26 - Mesa, TX - Club Red
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
28 - Oakland, CA - Metro
29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
October
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
4 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
10 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12 - Reading, PA - Reverb
13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
14 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre