KORPIKLAANI Livestream Taking Place This Saturday; Video Trailer

This Saturday, Korpiklaani will fulfill everyone’s dream of having their own party in a brewery - they will perform live from inside the Pyynikin Brewing Company in Tampere, Finland on Saturday, August, 29 at 8 PM, CEST / 2 PM, EDT / 11 AM, PDT.

They'll be bringing with them full production, stage, lights, and LED screens, all built-in front of the beer tanks, for what is set to be the event of the year. The live stream will stay available on the website for an unlimited time, so you can even watch a year later!

The band just released a trailer from the Pyynikin Brewing Company, which can be found below.

If you purchase the VIP €20 ticket you can watch the whole performance set-up from around 1 PM, CET. You'll witness the entire building of the stage, lights, truss, and LEDs in front of the beer tanks inside the Brewery.

This also includes making a “beer garden” onstage with the set design. Jonne & Samuli will be making appearances during the set-up which is expected to last 6-8hrs.

The Standard show ticket is €12, which also includes a 30min tour guide of the Brewery along with the full set with many classics. All content will be available for an unlimited time, so if you miss the show, you can watch it later AND you can watch it again as many times as you want.

Korpiklaani.live is their own unique platform, designed for the new future where live shows are unlimited.

For this reason, Korpiklaani plans to produce more live-streamed shows in different & other unique locations around Finland.