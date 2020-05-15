KORPIKLAANI Release “Beer Beer” Single Featuring TURISAS’ JESPER ANASTASIADIS

Today, Korpiklaani has released another version of "Beer Beer". This time it is "Bira Bira" featuring Turisas’ Jesper Anastasiadis singing in Greek and continues Korpiklaani’s concept of singing in different languages and cultural influences for "Beer Beer".

Turisas' Jesper states:

"Having a cold one under the scorching Greek sun on a hot summer day is one of the finer things in life! Worked out the lyrics with my cousin Ilias Anastasiadis and super proud and excited to be a part of a Korpiklaani release! Drink beer and stay safe!"