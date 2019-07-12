KORPIKLAANI Release Croation Version Of "Beer Beer" Featuring Former ELUVEITIE Violinist MERI TADIC On Lead Vocals

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani are currently hopping from festival stage to festival stage (next stop: MetalDays in Tolmin, Slovenia) in support of their current studio album, Kulkija (released on September 7th, 2018 through Nuclear Blast). Today, the group has unleashed another version of their much-loved hit "Beer Beer", taken from the aforementioned album's tour edition; this time in Croatian, entitled "Pivo Pivo" and graced by a guest vocal appearance of former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadic (Irij).

Meri states: "During my time with Eluveitie, I actually participated in numerous and unforgettable 'beer adventures' with the guys in Korpiklaani and as I do like beer, this seemed like a perfect opportunity to pay my dues and have some more fun."

Grab a pint and enjoy the track below.

Korpiklaani previously released a German version of the song featuring Tankard singer Gerre. A message from the band follows:

"It is so awesome to have Gerre from Tankard do the German version of 'Beer Beer'. A true thrash metal legend and beer lover!"

Gerre stated: "I remember when we toured with Korpiklaani across Finland in 2009, where we had tons of fun! I also had a lot of fun while writing German lyrics for the band's iconic song and recording it with our sound engineer Gerd Lücking (drummer of Holy Moses). I hope that I'll meet the guys in Korpiklaani again soon, and we can have a few beers once again."

The tracks are taken from the Kulkija (Tour Edition), which is out now. Order here.

