KORPIKLAANI Release “Erämaan Ärjyt” Digital Single And Live Video

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani will release their first ever live Blu-ray/DVD+2CD package titled Live At Masters Of Rock, on August 25th through Nuclear Blast. The band have unveiled another musical appetizer from this upcoming live release. Check out a brand new live clip for“Erämaan Ärjyt” below:

Pre-orders are live at Nuclear Blast and digital preorders receive “Pilli On Pajusta Tehty” (live) plus “Erämaan Ärjyt”(live) instantly.

After hearing the title of the package, it's easy to conclude that it was recorded at the identically named festival in Vizovice, Czech Republic. But there's even more to be excited about, this release doesn't just include Korpiklaani's show from 2016, it even has a second full show from 2014 as bonus feature. The 2016 concert features guest appearances from Tero Hyväluoma (additional fiddler) as well as Toni Perttula (additional accordion player), Sami's identical twin brother. Mixing and mastering of Live at Masters of Rock were handled by front man Jonne Järvelä himself.

Jonne comments, "This our first ever DVD release, which we are quite proud of. It has no backing tracks, no choirs, no samples, all the mistakes are included. It is just us, Korpiklaani, pure live rock 'n' roll."

He also adds, "I spent a lot of time during the mastering process with Svante Forsbäck who recently handled the Rammstein mastering and we worked hard to achieve the right ambience and crowd sound. So when you turn it up loud, it feels like you are right there in the middle."

Sami adds, "For us, our bigger shows means more folk musicians, which are much cheaper than pyro, for example my brother agreed to this show for a few beers and he doesn't even drink much!"

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray/DVD

2016

“Intro (Tanhuvaara)”

“A Man With A Plan”

“Journey Man”

“Pilli On Pajusta Tehty”

“Erämaan Ärjyt”

“Lempo”

“Sahti”

“Ruumiinmultaa”

“Vaarinpolkka”

“Viima”

“Metsämies”

“Kultanainen”

“Kipumylly”

“Ämmänhauta”

“Rauta”

“Kylästä Keväinen Kehto”

“Wooden Pints”

“Vodka”

“Beer Beer”

2014

“Intro (Tanhuvaara)”

“Tuonelan Tuvilla”

“Ruumiinmultaa”

“Metsämies”

“Kantaiso”

“Juodaan Viinaa”

“Petoeläimen Kuola”

“Sumussa Hämärän Aamun”

“Vaarinpolkka”

“Kultanainen”

“Uniaika”

“Louhen Yhdeksäs Poika”

“Uni”

“Vodka”

“Ievan Polka”

“Rauta”

“Wooden Pints”

“Pellonpekko”

“Happy Little Boozer”

CD1 (2016)

“Intro (Tanhuvaara)”

“A Man With A Plan”

“Journey Man”

“Pilli On Pajusta Tehty”

“Erämaan Ärjyt”

“Lempo”

“Sahti”

“Ruumiinmultaa”

“Vaarinpolkka”

“Viima”

“Metsämies”

“Kultanainen”

“Kipumylly”

“Ämmänhauta”

“Rauta”

“Kylästä Keväinen Kehto”

“Wooden Pints”

“Vodka”

“Beer Beer”

CD2 (2014)

“Intro (Tanhuvaara)”

“Tuonelan Tuvilla”

“Ruumiinmultaa”

“Metsämies”

“Kantaiso”

“Juodaan Viinaa”

“Petoeläimen Kuola”

“Sumussa Hämärän Aamun”

“Vaarinpolkka”

“Kultanainen”

“Uniaika”

“Louhen Yhdeksäs Poika”

“Uni”

“Vodka”

“Ievan Polka”

“Rauta”

“Wooden Pints”

“Pellonpekko”

“Happy Little Boozer”