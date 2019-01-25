KORPIKLAANI Release “Kaljaa” Lyric Video Featuring KLAMYDIA’s VESKU JOSKINEN

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani are about to kick off an extensive run of dates that will see them travelling across the globe throughout 2019. Kicking off with an 8-date Finnish tour on which they'll be joined on stage by a brass section from Lahti Sinfonia and with support from Waltari, Trollfest, and Profane Omen, the band will then hit the road across Europe alongside Turisas and Trollfest. To celebrate their epic trek, Korpiklaani has launched another track from their Beer Beer album, which will be included exclusively in the forthcoming Kulkija [Tour Edition], out February 15th, 2019 via Nuclear Blast. Today's version features guest vocals by Vesku of Finnish punk rock band Klamydia.

Jonne states, "Klamydia is one of the biggest and best selling rock bands in Finland, but just like Popeda and porn magazines, well liked but often in the secrecy of the neighbors or at least a bit drunk. It was a great honor to have Vesku on 'Kaljaa'. I asked him and that was it. No need for business meetings or financial negotiations. Everything went smoothly and was very down to earth in the old school punk fashion. Now we need to get him to do this live with us! See you soon at our upcoming shows!"

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Just recently, Pyynikin Craft Brewery unveiled a tasty Korpiklaani lager and to celebrate this occasion, the band will release a special tour edition of their new album Kulkija ("Wanderer"), which doesn't only include the regular songs, but also a bonus CD titled Beer Beer. This disc, only available in the physical package, includes 14 versions of Korpiklaani's iconic song "Beer Beer", graced by the likes of Christopher Bowes (Alestorm), Steve "Zetro" Souza (Exodus), Andreas "Gerre" Geremia (Tankard), Jesper Anastasiadis (Turisas), Trollfest, Heidevolk, and many more of their friends' bands and musicians.