KORPIKLAANI Release Kulkija Album Video Trailer #1: Musical Development

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani recently announced the release of their new studio album Kulkija ("Wanderer") for September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Check out the first official video trailer below:

To celebrate the start of their summer festival tour, the band has revealed the first single, "Kotikonnut". Watch the accompanying lyric video below. Purchase the track here.

Accordionist Sami, who wrote the track, states, "It's a mid-tempo song with a lot of melodies. It was surprising how our lyricist managed to write it, he really captured the feeling and the character of the song. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!"

About 'Kotikonnut' ("Homestead"): During his journey, a wanderer yearningly looks back on his home, childhood and the beauty of everything. He remembers running with his girl on the meadow, believing it to last till the end of times. Although his home is now the road and a carriage run by joy, he will still always remember the happiness of his home and youth. At the time the moon was golden, shining everywhere at night, lighting up the otherwise dark countryside and the forest. The wanderer eventually accepts that everything that comes, will one day fade into a distant memory.

With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.

Founding member Jonne Järvelä commented: "We've never been as satisfied with a final result as we are with Kulkija. We tried to keep it very natural, and that's what you'll soon be able to hear clearly. Like the wanderer, this album is a journey, one that makes you feel good. Stay tuned!"

Sami Perttula added: "Kulkija isn't just a collection of songs, it's a "real" album with a unique atmosphere guiding the listeners through a long journey. All songs were well prepared in advance and nothing needed to be arranged in the studio. Tuomas [fiddle] & I had lots of space to develop and play the folk arrangements."

Since every album release needs to be celebrated in the right way, Korpiklaani are additionally announcing an accompanying Russian release tour, which will lead them through 13 cities in 16 days. The full itinerary can be found below.

Kulkija Release Tour:

September

7 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora (Release Show)

8 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub (Release Show)

9 - Voronezh, Russia - Aura

11 - Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Arena

12 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall

13 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda

14 - Ufa, Russia - Ogni Ufy

15 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele-Club

16 - Chelyabinsk, Russia - Galaktika

18 - Omsk, Russia - Angar

19 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

21 - Irkutsk, Russia - Dikaya Loshad

22 - Vladivostok, Russia - San-Remo

More Korpiklaani dates:

July

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

12 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

16-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze