KORPIKLAANI Release Kulkija Track-By-Track Video #1
August 31, 2018, an hour ago
Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani will release their new studio album Kulkija (Wanderer) on September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch a first track-by-track video for the album below.
With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.
Tracklisting:
"Neito"
"Korpikuusen kyynel"
"Aallon alla"
"Harmaja"
"Kotikonnut"
"Korppikalliota"
"Kallon malja"
"Sillanrakentaja"
"Henkselipoika"
"Pellervoinen"
"Riemu"
"Kuin korpi nukkuva"
"Juomamaa"
Track-by-track #1:
"Aallon alla" lyric video:
"Henkselipoika" video:
"Harmaja" video:
"Kotikonnut" lyric video:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Korpiklaani and Turisas will embark on an extensive co-headline run in February and March 2019. Opening support will come from Norwegian True Balkan metallers Trollfest. The itinerary can be found below.
Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019:
February
21 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
25 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall
26 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
27 - Paris, France - La Cigale
28 - Mérignac, France - Krakatoa
March
1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
5 - Málaga, Spain - Paris 15
6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club
7 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Cívico Delicias
8 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
10 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie
11 - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
15 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
17 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2
21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
22 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
24 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik