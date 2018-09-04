KORPIKLAANI Release Kulkija Track-By-Track Video #2

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani will release their new studio album Kulkija (Wanderer) on September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch a second track-by-track video for the album below.

With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.

Tracklisting:

"Neito"

"Korpikuusen kyynel"

"Aallon alla"

"Harmaja"

"Kotikonnut"

"Korppikalliota"

"Kallon malja"

"Sillanrakentaja"

"Henkselipoika"

"Pellervoinen"

"Riemu"

"Kuin korpi nukkuva"

"Juomamaa"

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

"Aallon alla" lyric video:

"Henkselipoika" video:

"Harmaja" video:

"Kotikonnut" lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Korpiklaani and Turisas will embark on an extensive co-headline run in February and March 2019. Opening support will come from Norwegian True Balkan metallers Trollfest. The itinerary can be found below.

Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019:

February

21 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

23 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

25 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

26 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

27 - Paris, France - La Cigale

28 - Mérignac, France - Krakatoa

March

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

5 - Málaga, Spain - Paris 15

6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club

7 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Cívico Delicias

8 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie

11 - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

15 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

17 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Centrum Koncertowe A2

21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

22 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

23 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

24 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik