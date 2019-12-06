KORPIKLAANI Release Official Video For "Jägermeister"; European / UK Tour Dates Announced

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani, who are currently preparing for two Russian shows with Trollfest later this month, are pleased to announce that they will be returning to EU / UK shores in spring 2020 for a string of headline shows, as part of their ongoing Land Of A Thousand Drinks world tour! Support on the UK dates will come from Nuclear Blast label mates Burning Witches. All dates can be found below.

In celebration of this news, Korpiklaani have today released a killer video for their new track, "Jägermeister", shot at their recent New York show. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero, with production by Industrialism Films. "Jägermeister" will be available to purchase as a digital single on December 13, 2019. You can view the video below.

Frontman Jonne commented: "As our recent North American tour began, we were discussing making a new video and Jyrki (The 69 Eyes) recommended Vicente, and he was a perfect fit. At the time we did not even know what song to use and then we remembered we never released 'Jägermeister', as this was recorded during the Manala sessions. We contacted Vicente and found out that he had free time the day we had our last show in New York. He flew out to NY, met us at the PlayStation Theater and then filmed around Times Square, backstage and during the show. Now it is time for your favourite medicine, perfect to warm up the cold winter days and get you in that party mood! Come and drink with us!"

Korpiklaani's tour schedule is as follows:

December

13 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora Concert Hall

14 - Moscow, Russia - Red

February

29 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda amHALL (with Skyclad and Skiltron)

March

1 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Stream Hall (with Skyclad and Skiltron)

6 - Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi

7 - Lievestuore, Finland - Laukaanhovi

March (with Burning Witches)

13 - Manchester - Rebellion

14 - Liverpool - O2 Academy 2

15 - Sheffield - Corporation

17 - Bristol - Thekla

18 - Southampton - The 1865

19 - Birmingham - Asylum

20 - Glasgow - The Classic Grand

21 - Pwllheli - Hammerfest *

March (with Arzén)

26 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Ateliér Babylon

27 - Trenčín, Slovakia - Piano club

28 - Ružomberok, Slovakia - Kultúrny dom Andreja Hlinku

29 - Košice, Slovakia - Colloseum Club

April

3 - Inari, Finland - Papana

4 - Kempele, Finland - ZRock

June

12 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest

18 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock

August

28 - Crispendorf, Germany - Wolfszeit Festival

September

6 - Selb, Germany - Festival Mediaval