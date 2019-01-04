KORPIKLAANI Releases "Beer Beer" Single Featuring ALESTORM Vocalist CHRISTOPHER BOWES; Lyric Video Streaming

2018 will go down in the history as an important year for Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani. The band celebrated its 15th anniversary, released their 10th album, Kulkija, and finally wrapped up the year with a successful North American tour in December.

2019 will be just as busy. The band will start the year with an 8-date Finnish tour and will be joined on stage with a brass section from Lahti Sinfonia. With Korpiklaani attracting a wide and varied audience, it is especially nice that the tour includes also two all-ages shows at Nosturi in Helsinki and Finlandia Klubi in Lahti. The show in Helsinki will be opened by Waltari and the Norwegian Trollfest, while all Finnish shows will also be supported by Profane Omen who recently released their album, Ooka.

After the Finnish tour, Korpiklaani will continue their worldwide Kulkija tour with a month-long European run with Turisas and Trollfest, and in May, the band will once again head down to Australia and New Zealand.

Find the band's live itinerary here.

Just recently, Pyynikin Craft Brewery unveiled a tasty Korpiklaani lager and to celebrate this occasion, the band will release a special tour edition of their new album Kulkija ("Wanderer"), which doesn't only include the regular songs, but also a bonus CD titled Beer Beer. This disc, only available in the physical package, includes 14 versions of Korpiklaani's iconic song "Beer Beer", graced by the likes of Christopher Bowes (Alestorm), Steve "Zetro" Souza (Exodus), Andreas "Gerre" Geremia (Tankard), Jesper Anastasiadis (Turisas), Trollfest, Heidevolk, and many more of their friends' bands and musicians.

The first taster is released today in the form of a lyric video for "Beer Beer" and you can listen to the track with Christopher Bowes, below. Download or stream the single here.