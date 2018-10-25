KORPIKLAANI Releases Lyric Video For New Song "Kuin Korpi Nukkuva"

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani have released a lyric video for "Kuin korpi nukkuva", a track from their new studio album Kulkija (Wanderer), out now via Nuclear Blast.

States frontman Jonne, "For some reason while recording the first demo of this song I kept hearing it as a traditional tango. I haven't been able to drop that thought and while playing this live I still hear the tango and drag behind the beat like Topi Sorsakoski. I wanted to leave a trace of that original form and therefore there is a bit of tango in the end of the song. So the tango is not a joke even if it may sound that way. Of course it is also possible that there is a tongue or even two in cheek, but that was the case with Sorsakoski too.

"In a certain way this is a nice and light song, but still also strong and even a little sad. Tuomas Keskimäki's lyrics are in line with that. The basic message of the lyrics is the importance of living in the moment, which is also one the fine features of Korpiklaani. This band has always been able seize the moment and enjoy life right there and then."

With 14 tracks and a total running time of over 71 minutes, Kulkija is the group's longest album to date. Working with producer Janne Saksa for the first time, the album was recorded at Petrax Studio (Hollola, Finland) and mixed at Sound Supreme Studios (Hämeenlinna, Finland). Mastering duties were handled by renowned engineer Svante Forsbäck. The cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.

Tracklisting:

"Neito"

"Korpikuusen kyynel"

"Aallon alla"

"Harmaja"

"Kotikonnut"

"Korppikalliota"

"Kallon malja"

"Sillanrakentaja"

"Henkselipoika"

"Pellervoinen"

"Riemu"

"Kuin korpi nukkuva"

"Juomamaa"

(Photo - Peero Lakanen)