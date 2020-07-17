KORPIKLAANI To Premiere Masters Of Rock 2016 Live Video This Saturday

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani have released their new Masters of Rock live video. This special show was recorded in 2016 and proves once again the live power and energy of Korpiklaani. Check it out below.

The band comments: "Ever since Sami joined us, we would often joke how we could have Sami run offstage after the first song on one side, then his identical twin brother run onstage from the other side, in different clothes. So when we were asked to do a special show for Masters Of Rock, this of course was our first idea! A few drinks later, we thought why not add Tero Hyväluoma to join Tuomas and double the folk department. Many will know Tero over the years who has often replaced Tuomas, though sadly for some reason this is not the case for Toni (Sami’s brother). We never managed to get our cunning plan to work, nevertheless this was indeed a very special and unique show. We had lot of fun as did the audience, as did our good friends, the promoters of Master Of Rock, who invited us again for another special show for 2018! Once again, Jonne mixed this. We hope you enjoy as much as we did."

As promised the band released some new videos and live streams over the last few weeks. Stay tuned for a very special Korpiklaani announcement coming soon.

The show kicks off on Saturday, July 18th at 7:00pm CET / 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST. Watch below.

Korpiklaani recently premiered their new live video for "Harmaja". The show was recorded with the Brass section of the Lathi Symphony Orchestra at Nosturi, Helsinki. Watch the video below.

The band comments: "Since 2018 we have been performing with the brass section of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra. Our first show with them was Masters of Rock which was probably one of our most fun shows ever! (Yes it was recorded) Early 2019, they joined us on our tour in Finland and this is one from the now closed Nosturi in Helsinki. Video was produced by Månsas Productions."