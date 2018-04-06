KORPIKLAANI To Release Kulkija Album In September; Release Tour Announced

Finnish folk metal superstars Korpiklaani have announced the release of their upcoming 10th studio album, entitled Kulkija ("Wanderer"), on September 7th via Nuclear Blast. Its cover was designed by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Manowar), who has already created several artworks for previous albums and singles for the band.

Founding member Jonne Järvelä commented: "We've never been as satisfied with a final result as we are with Kulkija. We tried to keep it very natural, and that's what you'll soon be able to hear clearly. Like the wanderer, this album is a journey, one that makes you feel good. Stay tuned!"

Accordionist Sami Perttula added: "Kulkija isn't just a collection of songs, it's a "real" album with a unique atmosphere guiding the listeners through a long journey. All songs were well prepared in advance and nothing needed to be arranged in the studio. Tuomas [fiddle] & I had lots of space to develop and play the folk arrangements."

Since every album release needs to be celebrated in the right way, Korpiklaani are additionally announcing an accompanying Russian release tour, which will lead them through 13 cities in 16 days. The full itinerary can be found below.

Kulkija Release Tour:

September

7 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora (Release Show)

8 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub (Release Show)

9 - Voronezh, Russia - Aura

11 - Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Arena

12 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall

13 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda

14 - Ufa, Russia - Ogni Ufy

15 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele-Club

16 - Chelyabinsk, Russia - Galaktika

18 - Omsk, Russia - Angar

19 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

21 - Irkutsk, Russia - Dikaya Loshad

22 - Vladivostok, Russia - San-Remo

More Korpiklaani dates:

June

9 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

July

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

12 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

16-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze