KORPIKLAANI Unleash New Digital Single "Beer Kill Kill" Feat. EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA; Lyric Video

Finnish folk metal superstars, Korpiklaani, finally get some time to rest touring-wise before the band kicks off their 2020 concert cycle with two shows in Japan in the end of February, followed by many more shows around the globe. Reason enough for the sextet to at least start the new year properly in a musical way!

Today, Korpiklaani release another adaption of their hit song "Beer Beer". The newly launched lyric video for "Beer Kill Kill" which features Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, can be seen below.

"I was very excited, thrilled and honoured to be asked and cannot wait to play this live with them! Trash 'Beer Beer,' time for 'Kill Kill', Exodus style." - Zetro

