KORPIKLAANI Unleash New Digital Single "Bier Bier" Featuring HEIDEVOLK; Lyric Video

Today, Korpiklaani are pleased to release another adaption of their hit song "Beer Beer". The newly launched lyric video for "Bier Bier" which features Heidevolk can be viewed below.

Korpiklaani's Jonne comments: "We have known and shared many beers with Heidevolk over the years, one thing is certain, they love their beer as much as we do!”

Heidevolk: "Never was there a better time to share the love of beer and music with everyone! A collaboration of musicians to brighten up the day. Cheers to live music!”