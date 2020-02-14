KORPIKLAANI Unleash New Digital Single "Birra Birra" Feat. SKILTRON Vocalist Emilio Souto; Lyric Video

Finland's Korpiklaani have had enough rest and are now energized to begin the next touring cycle. Kicking off with two shows in Japan at the end of February, followed by a UK tour in March with Burning Witches, and then four shows in Slovakia with Arzen. Reason enough for the sextet to at least start the new year properly in a musical way.

Today, Korpiklaani release another adaption of their hit song "Beer Bee.". The newly launched lyric video for "Birra Birra" which features Skiltron vocalist Emilio Souto can be seen below.

Emilio states: "I was visiting the guys from Korpiklaani at Petrax studios during the recording sessions of Kulkija and Jonne told me about the idea of making many versions of 'Beer Beer' in different languages and asked me if I could help with the lyrics for the Spanish version. I suggested a more "Argentinian-slang" version and they loved the idea! Then a few minutes later after writing them, all of a sudden, I found myself recording the vocals! Maybe there was too much Birra that day for coming up with such a crazy version ;) Disfruten, escabien y a rockear!"