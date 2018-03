Kory Clarke’s WARRIOR SOUL Announce UK, European And Scandinavian Tour Dates

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, have announced 2018 tour dates in the UK, Europe and Scandinavia. The dates are in support of their new album Back On The Lash, which was released in December 2017 via Livewire/Cargo Records UK.

Tour dates are listed below.

March

24 - The Diamond Rock Club - Ballymena, UK

25 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, UK

26 - Audio - Glasgow, UK

28 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

29 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

30 - The Asylum - Birmingham, UK

31 - Crazy Cowboy Festival, Warehouse 23 - Wakefield, UK

April

14 - Colosseum - Genk, Belgium (with Acid Muffin)

15 - Cacaofabrik - Helmond, Netherlands (with Acid Muffin)

16 - MTS - Oldenburg, Germany (with Acid Muffin)

19 - Cult - Nürnberg, Germany (with Acid Muffin)

21 - Böröm pöm pöm - Oberentfelden, Switzerland (with Acid Muffin)

22 - Cafe Central - Weinheim, Germany (with Acid Muffin)

May

9 - Halmtorvet 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark

10 - Backstage Rockbar - Trollhättan, Sweden

11 - Gjerdrum Rockfest - Gjerdrum, Norway

12 - Tribute - Sandnes, Norway

July

5 - Facebar - Reading, UK

6 - Surya - London, UK

7 - Amplified Festival - Eastington, UK