Kory Clarke’s WARRIOR SOUL Reveal Details For Upcoming Back On The Lash Album; UK Tour Dates Announced

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release their new studio album, Back On The Lash, on December 1st via Livewire/Cargo Records UK.

Warrior Soul are back with profane sermons delivered at high velocity and maximum volume and this is what the new album is all about! Back On The Lash is a powerful statement of intent from Kory and Warrior Soul. Kory Clarke is one of the last true rock n’ roll frontmen and since the classic Last Decade Dead Century in 1990 he has continued to swim against the tide of mediocrity and safe rebellion. His last solo album Payback’s A Bitch received the full score in Rolling Stone magazine upon release. This firebrand of political invective and rock n’ roll is back on the lash with a new album for 2017 and you won’t hear a more powerful or authentic album this year. It is everything you would expect aggressive, vile and wants to make you go to the bar and tell the planet to fuck off.

Back On The Lash tracklisting:

“American Idol”

“I Get Fucked Up”

“Back On The Lash”

“Further Decay”

“Thrill Seeker”

“Goin' Broke Gettin' High”

“Black Out”

“I've Got The Rock”

“That's How We Roll”

"Kory Clarke should be considered and is one of the great rock stars of all time along with Bon Scott, Axl Rose and Micheal Monroe." - Lars Ulrich (Metallica)on 'It's Electric, Apple Radio 1. 2017

UK tour dates:

November

24 - Fuel - Cardiff, UK

25 - Maverics Rock Bar - Burnley, UK

27 - Subside - Birmingham, UK

29 - The Live Rooms - Chester, UK - Happy Birthday Kory Clarke !

30 - The Arches - Coventry, UK

December

1 - The Facebar - Reading, UK

2 - The Joint - London, UK - Live New Album Showcase

3 - Croydon Festival - London, UK