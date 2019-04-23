Kory Clarke’s WARRIOR SOUL Reveal Rock 'N' Roll Disease Album Details; European Tour Confirmed

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release their new album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease, on June 7 via Livewire/Cargo Records. The album is the follow-up to last year’s Back On The Lash release. Rock 'N' Roll Disease promises to turn out to be a real stormer.

"We are going for the same feel as 'Lash' but honing it in more and picking it up a bit. Back On The Lash was raw, fun and loose, this is too, but we are pushing it all over the top," says main man Kory Clarke. Clarke is using the same writing and playing team in the studio as the Back On The Lash release ensuring continuity and allowing him to keep hitting his current rich vein of form.

The album was produced by Kory Clarke and Adam Arling. Mixed and mastered by Miguel Martins and engineered by Adam Arling. Album artwork was made by Mark Procter.

Tracklisting:

"Up The Dose"

"Rock 'N' Roll Disease"

"Off My Face"

"Melt Down"

"Rock On"

"War Ride Children"

"Going Mental"

"After The Show"

Rock 'N' Roll Disease European tour dates are listed below.

May

15 - The Cult - Nürnberg, Germany

16 - Wild At Heart - Berlin, Germany

17 - Lemmy's Bar - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany

18 - Rockjungfer - Arnstadt, Germany

19 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium

22 - MTS Records - Oldenburg, Germany

23 - Alter Schlachthof - Eupen, Belgium

24 - Markt 17 - Huckelhoven, Germany

25 - Oefenbunker - Landgraaf, Netherlands

30 - Iron Road - Pershore, UK

31 - Olby's Sould Cafe - Margate, UK

June

1 - Camden Rocks Festival - London, UK

2 - Private Showcase - London, UK

Lineup:

Kory Clarke - Vocals/Drums

Adam Arling - Guitar/Bass/Vocals

John Polachek 'Full Throttle' - Guitar

Dennis ‘El Guapo’ Post - Guitar/Vocals

Christian Kimmett - Bass/Vocals

Ivan Tambac - Drums/Vocals

John Besser - Drums