Kory Clarke’s WARRIOR SOUL Reveal Rock 'N' Roll Disease Album Details; European Tour Confirmed
April 23, 2019, an hour ago
Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release their new album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease, on June 7 via Livewire/Cargo Records. The album is the follow-up to last year’s Back On The Lash release. Rock 'N' Roll Disease promises to turn out to be a real stormer.
"We are going for the same feel as 'Lash' but honing it in more and picking it up a bit. Back On The Lash was raw, fun and loose, this is too, but we are pushing it all over the top," says main man Kory Clarke. Clarke is using the same writing and playing team in the studio as the Back On The Lash release ensuring continuity and allowing him to keep hitting his current rich vein of form.
The album was produced by Kory Clarke and Adam Arling. Mixed and mastered by Miguel Martins and engineered by Adam Arling. Album artwork was made by Mark Procter.
Tracklisting:
"Up The Dose"
"Rock 'N' Roll Disease"
"Off My Face"
"Melt Down"
"Rock On"
"War Ride Children"
"Going Mental"
"After The Show"
Rock 'N' Roll Disease European tour dates are listed below.
May
15 - The Cult - Nürnberg, Germany
16 - Wild At Heart - Berlin, Germany
17 - Lemmy's Bar - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany
18 - Rockjungfer - Arnstadt, Germany
19 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium
22 - MTS Records - Oldenburg, Germany
23 - Alter Schlachthof - Eupen, Belgium
24 - Markt 17 - Huckelhoven, Germany
25 - Oefenbunker - Landgraaf, Netherlands
30 - Iron Road - Pershore, UK
31 - Olby's Sould Cafe - Margate, UK
June
1 - Camden Rocks Festival - London, UK
2 - Private Showcase - London, UK
Lineup:
Kory Clarke - Vocals/Drums
Adam Arling - Guitar/Bass/Vocals
John Polachek 'Full Throttle' - Guitar
Dennis ‘El Guapo’ Post - Guitar/Vocals
Christian Kimmett - Bass/Vocals
Ivan Tambac - Drums/Vocals
John Besser - Drums