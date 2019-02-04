Kory Clarke’s WARRIOR SOUL To Release Rock 'N' Roll Disease Album In May

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release their new album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease, in May. The album is the follow-up to last year’s Back On The Lash release.

According to the band, Rock 'N' Roll Disease promises to turn out to be a real stormer. "We are going for the same feel as 'Lash' but honing it in more and picking it up a bit. Back On The Lash was raw, fun and loose, this is too, but we are pushing it all over the top," says mainman Kory Clarke.

Clarke is using the same writing and playing team in the studio as the Back On The Lash release, ensuring continuity and allowing him to keep hitting his current rich vein of form.

Tentative song titles include 'Over The Top" and "Off My Face". Complete details are forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Catch the band live in Spain this month and next.