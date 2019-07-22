KOSM Release Cover Of A PERFECT CIRCLE's "3 Libras"; Video

Vancouver’s Kosm recently plunged listeners into the dark universe of their Bloodborne-inspired EP, Eyes On The Inside, released on June 28. The dark and agile record demonstrated the band's maturity in sound since releasing their 2018 Lovecraftian-inspired debut album, Cosmonaut, and was the first release that featured all members of the band contributing to the writing process.

In addition to the band's original material, the progressive metal quintet enjoys creating cover videos of some of their favourite bands such as Gojira, Mastodon, Queens Of The Stone Age, System Of A Down, Halestorm, Plini and many more. Adding to the list of covers, the band is sharing their new video performing A Perfect Circle's famed track "3 Libras" alongside friend James Holder of Vancouver gothic metalcore outfit 2 Shadows.

The band adds: "We're all big fans of APC and this cover turned out better than we were expecting - we try to keep things DIY and did this all ourselves! Due to time constraints between our current EP release we had to record and shoot this whenever there was time - always have to stay busy!"

The Eyes On The Inside EP is available on Spotify, Bandcamp, and Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Yharnam"

"Clocktower"

"A Call Beyond"

"Old Blood"

"Eyes On The Inside"

EP stream:

"Yharnam" lyric video:

(Photo - Justin Forster)