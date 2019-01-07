KOSM Shred "The Esoteric Order" In New Guitar Playthrough Video

Vancouver progressive metal band Kosm is sharing their latest guitar playthrough for their track "The Esoteric Order". The playthrough showcases the dual shredding of Kosm's guitarist Erik Leonoard and Mike Slater who play Kiesel and PRS guitars respectively, along with using a blend of Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifiers and Scuffham Digital Amps. The ambient sounds heard at the end of the track are created with a combination of the El Capistan dTape Delay pedal by Strymon and the Afterneath Reverb pedal by Earthquaker Devices.

The track is third single off of Kosm's debut full length Cosmonaut, released this past November and is influenced from the cosmic-horror of H.P. Lovecraft and classic science-fiction of others; the album and song tell the story of a cosmonaut’s transformative journey through time and space.

The band adds: "Cosmonaut is a concept album loosely based on the weird-fiction of H.P. Lovecraft, and borrowing concepts from the science-fiction of Frank Herbert, and Roger Zelazny. The album follows a cosmonaut on a cosmic journey through time and space; from the earthly confines of mortal life, to ascendancy as an immaterial and omnipotent being. The cosmonaut's journey is essentially symbolic, serving as a commentary on the human experience: a journey from confusion and anger, to transcendence and self-understanding."

Tracklisting:

“Space Mead”

“Cosmonaut”

“Colossus”

“Wolves Upon The Throne”

“The Esoteric Order”

“Farseer”

“Ancient Heart”

“Fiefdom In The Sky”

“Omnipresence”

“Monarch”

“Umbrakinesis”

“Wza – Y’ei”

(Photo credit: Justin Forster)