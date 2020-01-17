KREATOR Debut Official Live Video For "Violent Revolution" From London Apocalyption - Live At The Roundhouse

Kreator have released the official live video for "Violent Revolution", from their upcoming London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse release. Watch the clip below.

Sunday, December 16, 2018: The cold fingers of winter have already reached out for the British capital but there is one place in London that is set on fire as Kreator thrill their fans with an extensive live show and take their breath-taking performance once again to another level. The band will release proof of this memorable night: the live album London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse will be released on February 14 via Nuclear Blast. Get the release here.

Singer Mille Petrozza: "Hordes! Welcome to London Apocalypticon! This is the culmination of a long and epic touring cycle in support of Gods Of Violence - over 150 shows, 5 continents and many amazing memories made! We’re very proud to share this amazing piece of Kreator history with you; 3 professionally shot shows, plus professionally mixed and mastered audio; all of which has been meticulously laboured over to produce the best ever Kreator live release! But if this is still not enough for you…you can witness the real thing this spring when we embark on the State of Unrest tour with the mighty Lamb Of God and Power Trip! Respect!"

London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse will be available as:

- Blu-ray + CD-Digibook in slipcase

- CD (London show only)

- Vinyl in Gatefold

* White. Red/ Blue Splatter

* Red

* Clear Black Splatter

* Black

- Earbook incl. BluRay

- 3CD, Poster, Patch (NB Mailorder exclusive)

- 180g 6LP+Blu-ray BOX (2LP gatefold per show, pop-up in London 2LP gatefold - NB Mailorder exclusive)

Tracklisting:

London Apocalypticon:

"The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned"

"Enemy Of God"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Awakening Of The Gods"

"People Of The Lie"

"Gods Of Violence"

"Satan Is Real"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Phobia"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Apocalypticon"

Live In Chile:

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Army Of Storms"

"Enemy Of God"

"Satan Is Real"

"Civilization Collapse"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Phobia"

"Gods Of Violence"

"Fallen Brother"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Apocalypticon"

Masters Of Rock:

"Choir Of The Damned"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"Phobia"

"Satan Is Real"

"Gods Of Violence"

"People Of The Lie"

"Total Death"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

"Army Of Storms"

"Enemy Of God"

"From Flood Into Fire"

"Apocalypticon"

"World War Now"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Extreme Agression"

"Civilization Collapse"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Death Becomes My Light"

"Violent Revolution" live video:

"Satan Is Real" live video:

Kreator will embark on the State Of Unrest tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip. The band will play in numerous European cities, the presale is already on.

Dates:

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box Jäähalli

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHPArena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival*

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (Sold Out)

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

* Kreator only