KREATOR Debut “Totalitarian Terror” Music Video; Gods Of Violence Track By Track Video #2 Posted

German metal legends Kreator will release their 14th album, Gods Of Violence, on January 27th worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. The new music video for “Totalitarian Terror”, as well as the second track-by-track video for the album, can be found below.

“Gods Of Violence”, “Satan Is Real”, and “Totalitarian Terror” were chosen as a trilogy of videos from Gods Of Violence. Watch all three clips:

Nuclear Blast has posted a pre-order trailer for Gods Of Violence, which can be seen below. Pre-order the album here.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

Kreator will be hitting the road soon with Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted. Find out what fans can expect from the shows in the video below. Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.

(Photo - Robert Eikelpoth)