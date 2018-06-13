KREATOR, DIMMU BORGIR Launch Video Trailer For The European Apocalypse Tour With HATEBREED, BLOODBATH

German thrash titans Kreator and Norwegian symphonic black metal giants Dimmu Borgir have teamed up for a big European co-headlining run in winter 2018. Check out a new trailer video below.

The tour will take place from November 30th - December 16th with support coming from US hardcore institution Hatebreed and death metal supergroup Bloodbath. Tickets go on sale today, June 13th.

Commented Kreator frontman Mille Petrozza: "I am more than excited to team up with three of the strongest and most unique bands in todays metal world for this killer package. For this run, we have prepared the biggest production in the history of band to bring the ultimate Kreator experience to a hall near you. The European Apocalypse will be THE tour of 2018 and I can`t wait to see all of you in December. Hail to the Hordes!"

Added Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz: "It feels great to announce that we’re finally touring Europe again! It’s been a while but we can’t wait to share the Eonian energy with our fans - see you all in November and December!"

Stated Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta: "We're honored and excited to share the stage with such influential and important bands. In a world where everyone seems so divided it‘s important for heavy music to unify and inspire. This tour has something for everyone! Death, Black, Thrash and Crossover. Prepare to rage, see you in the pit!"

Bloodbath guitarist Anders Nyström comments: "We‘re honoured to be chosen to represent the death metal department in versatile bill of thrash metal, black metal and hardcore!"

Tour dates:

November

30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

3 - Paris, France - L‘Olympia

4 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

6 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Kolo Hall

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

16 - London, UK - Roundhouse