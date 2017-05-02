KREATOR - Four Classic Noise Records Titles To Be Reissued In June; Teaser Video Streaming

Kreator’s first four albums from the Noise Records years - Endless Pain (1985), Pleasure To Kill (1986), Terrible Certainty (1987) and Extreme Aggression (1989) - will be reissued on June 9th on 180 gr vinyl, CD and digital with the CD editions set to include a multitude of bonus material.

Titles are available for pre-order at Kreator’s merch page here, via a PledgeMusic page at this location. A teaser video can be found below.

Endless Pain was released in October 1985 by Noise Records. It was a savage debut; its crude thrashing quickly had the underground metal world abuzz with excitement. This album has been known to be viewed as a pivotal album to black metal bands that enjoy thrash metal elements, ultimately creating a thrash-influenced black metal sound.

This version also contains the band’s original demos when they were still known as Tormentor, one fittingly named Blitzkrieg (1983), and the other End Of The World (1984). These fell into the hands of thousands of heavy metal fans engaging in the era’s bustling underground tape-trading network. Positive word of mouth soon attracted the attention of Germany’s own metal start-up, Noise Records, which signed the newly re-christened Kreator to a deal. This album presented in CD / LP / Digital format contain remastered versions by Andy Pearce and overseen by Mille Petrozza. New art has been created packed with rare photos and memorabilia and notes by Mille and Malcolm Dome (Metal Hammer) talking about the creation of the albums.

Endless Pain CD tracklisting:

“Endless Pain”

“Total Death”

“Storm Of The Beast”

“Tormentor”

“Son Of Evil”

“Flag Of Hate”

“Cry War”

“Bonebreaker”

“Living In Fear”

“Dying Victims”

“Satan's Day” (Blitzkrieg Demo)

“Messenger From Burning Hell” (Blitzkrieg Demo)

“Armies Of Hell” (End Of The World Demo)

“Tormentor” (End Of The World Demo)

“Cry War” (End Of The World Demo)

“Bonebreaker” (End Of The World Demo)

Pleasure To Kill, the second studio album by Kreator, was released in November 1986 originally by Noise Records. The lyrical themes follow those found on their first album.

Unleashed in 1986 and still considered the band’s first “classic” album, Pleasure To Kill raised the bar with more diversity of tempos and greater attention to technical execution, while losing nothing in terms of ferocity or speed. The band closed out the year with the Flag Of Hate EP (named after a re-recorded version of their earliest hit) which is included on this version.

Many death metal bands cite this album as an influence. Pleasure To Kill is widely considered a thrash classic. It is also considered a landmark album in the history of thrash metal along with Master Of Puppets by Metallica, Reign In Blood by Slayer and Darkness Descends by Dark Angel, all released in 1986.

Pleasure To Kill CD tracklisting:

“Intro (Choir Of The Damned)”

“Ripping Corpse”

“Death Is Your Saviour”

“Pleasure To Kill”

“Riot Of Violence”

“The Pestilence”

“Carrion”

“Command Of The Blade”

“Under The Guillotine”

“Flag Of Hate”

“Take Their Lives”

“Awakening Of The Gods”

1987’s Terrible Certainty did nothing to dent the perception that Kreator were one of the genre’s best bands, and for once, Petrozza had a little time to work out the songs beforehand. Kreator beefed up to a quartet once again with the addition of guitarist Jörge Trebziatowski.

This version also contains the Out Of The Dark…. Into The Light EP which was originally released in 1988. The live tracks were recorded at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven, Netherlands, in 1988.

Terrible Certainty CD tracklisting:

CD 1

“Blind Faith”

“Storming With Menace”

“Terrible Certainty”

“As The World Burns”

“Toxic Trace”

“No Escape”

“One Of Us”

“Behind The Mirror”

CD 2

“Impossible To Cure”

“Lambs To The Slaughter”

“Terrible Certainty” (Live at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven)

“Riot Of Violence” (Live at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven)

“Awakening Of The Gods” (Live at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven)

“Flag Of Hate” (Live at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven)

“Love Us Or Hate Us” (Live at Dynamo Club, Eindhoven)

“Behind The Mirror” (Live)

The fourth album by Kreator, Extreme Aggression was released in 1989. This album introduced many American fans to Kreator, primarily through heavy rotation of the “Betrayer” music video on MTV’s Headbangers Ball, which was partly shot at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

On Extreme Aggression, Kreator closes the ’80s by delivering their final thrash triumph. With the most hallowed Kreator lineup joining forces once again to follow up the spectacular Terrible Certainty. The results are fierce and noisy on this 1989 Epic release.

Extreme Aggression quickly became their biggest seller yet, and the subsequent North American tour with Suicidal Tendencies introduced the band to many new friends. This version contains a show recorded in Berlin in 1990 that showcases the band in full flight.

Extreme Aggression CD tracklisting:

CD 1

“Extreme Aggression”

“No Reason To Exist”

“Love Us Or Hate Us”

“Stream Of Consciousness”

“Some Pain Will Last” (1996 Remastered Version)

“Betrayer”

“Don't Trust”

“Bringer Of Torture”

“Fatal Energy”

CD 2

“Some Pain Will Last” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Extreme Aggression” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Under The Guillotine” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Toxic Trace” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Bringer Of Torture” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Pleasure To Kill” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Flag Of Hate” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Terrible Certainty” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Riot Of Violence” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Love Us Or Hate Us” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Behind The Mirror” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Betrayer” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Awakening Of The Gods” (Live in East Berlin 1990)

“Tormentor” (Live in East Berlin 1990)