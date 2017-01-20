KREATOR Frontman MILLE PETROZZA On Gods Of Violence Video Trilogy - “It Will All Make Sense Once You See The Third Video”; Teaser For “Totalitarian Terror” Music Video Posted

In the interview segment below, vocalist/guitarist Mille Petrozza of German thrash titans Kreator explains why the songs “Gods Of Violence”, “Satan Is Real”, and “Totalitarian Terror” were chosen as a trilogy of videos from the new Gods Of Violence album.

The videos for “Gods Of Violence” and “Satan Is Real” can be found below. The last video in the trilogy, for “Totalitarian Terror”, will be released on January 27th. Watch a teaser below:

Kreator recently released a fourth trailer for Gods Of Violence, their upcoming 14th album, to be released on January 27th worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch all four trailers below.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Kreator will be hitting the road soon with Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted. Find out what fans can expect from the shows in the video below. Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.

(Photo - Robert Eikelpoth)